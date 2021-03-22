Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PPRUY shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Kering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. AlphaValue lowered shares of Kering to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Monday, December 21st.

Get Kering alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS PPRUY traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $70.80. 233,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,230. The stock has a market cap of $88.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.15. Kering has a one year low of $41.07 and a one year high of $74.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.