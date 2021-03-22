Kerry Philipovitch Acquires 2,250 Shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) Stock

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) Director Kerry Philipovitch bought 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,336. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of Sun Country Airlines stock traded up $1.26 on Monday, hitting $35.25. 874,567 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 693,050. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.76 and a 52 week high of $38.36.
