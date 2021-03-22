Kerry Philipovitch Acquires 2,250 Shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) Stock

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) Director Kerry Philipovitch bought 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,336. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Sun Country Airlines stock traded up $1.26 on Monday, hitting $35.25. 874,567 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 693,050. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.76 and a 52 week high of $38.36.

About Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, and charter air transportation services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of February 8, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

