Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Sets New 12-Month High at $34.72

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.72 and last traded at $34.58, with a volume of 7389719 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.14.

KDP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Keurig Dr Pepper has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

The company has a market cap of $48.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.90.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 11.40%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 69,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Simmons Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 11,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. 37.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

