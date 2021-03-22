KeyCorp Comments on SL Green Realty Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:SLG)

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) – Research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of SL Green Realty in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 18th. KeyCorp analyst C. Mailman now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $6.52 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.66.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SLG. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $55.00 to $58.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.09.

Shares of NYSE SLG opened at $73.96 on Monday. SL Green Realty has a 1 year low of $35.16 and a 1 year high of $77.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.87. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $190.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. SL Green Realty’s revenue was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a mar 21 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.3033 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is 52.00%.

In related news, President Andrew W. Mathias sold 12,836 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $834,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter worth $73,939,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter worth $53,293,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter worth $28,996,000. Adelante Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 3rd quarter worth $16,602,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in SL Green Realty by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 710,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,940,000 after buying an additional 297,486 shares during the period. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

