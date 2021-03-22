KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-three research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.91.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KEY. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.50 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

KeyCorp stock opened at $20.39 on Monday. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $8.32 and a 52-week high of $21.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. KeyCorp had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

KeyCorp announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, January 21st that allows the company to buyback $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $105,438.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 166,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,944,465.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KEY. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 658.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,578,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,406,000 after acquiring an additional 10,919,935 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,147,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 79.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,775,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001,848 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 28,681,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Payden & Rygel acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,808,000. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

