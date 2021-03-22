KeyCorp Weighs in on Brandywine Realty Trust’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:BDN)

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for Brandywine Realty Trust in a research report issued on Thursday, March 18th. KeyCorp analyst C. Mailman now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.36 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.40. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Brandywine Realty Trust’s FY2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $126.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.24 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 54.61%. The company’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BDN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Brandywine Realty Trust from $9.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Brandywine Realty Trust from $9.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.31.

Shares of NYSE:BDN opened at $13.31 on Monday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $7.48 and a 1 year high of $14.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,777,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 540,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,432,000 after buying an additional 49,618 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,472,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,356,000 after buying an additional 121,972 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,544,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,298,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,463,000 after buying an additional 139,141 shares in the last quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.15%.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

