KeyCorp Weighs in on Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:USAP)

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAP) – Analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Universal Stainless & Alloy Products in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now expects that the basic materials company will earn ($0.34) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.33). KeyCorp also issued estimates for Universal Stainless & Alloy Products’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Shares of USAP stock opened at $10.29 on Monday. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products has a twelve month low of $5.12 and a twelve month high of $11.41. The stock has a market cap of $91.42 million, a P/E ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.54 and a 200 day moving average of $7.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.10. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products had a negative return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. The business had revenue of $31.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.02 million.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 394.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 94,600 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 7.2% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 999,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,486,000 after acquiring an additional 67,101 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 226.7% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 54,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 38,073 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 147,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 17,901 shares in the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Company Profile

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets semi-finished and finished specialty steel products in the United States and internationally. Its products include stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel, and various other alloyed steels. The company offers semi-finished and finished long products in the form of ingots, blooms, billets, and bars; flat rolled products, such as slabs and plates; and customized shapes primarily for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), which are cold rolled from purchased coiled strip, flat bar, or extruded bar.

