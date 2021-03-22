Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.96 Per Share

Analysts expect Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) to announce earnings of $1.96 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kimberly-Clark’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.91. Kimberly-Clark posted earnings per share of $2.13 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark will report full year earnings of $7.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.77 to $8.03. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $8.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.72 to $8.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kimberly-Clark.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KMB shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $144.00 to $123.00 in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.58.

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $130.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. Kimberly-Clark has a fifty-two week low of $110.66 and a fifty-two week high of $160.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.21. The stock has a market cap of $44.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.18%.

In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total value of $198,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Article: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kimberly-Clark (KMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.