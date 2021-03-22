Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Purchased by Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 26.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,936 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,107 shares during the quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

KMI stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.82. The company had a trading volume of 305,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,619,227. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.97. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.01 and a fifty-two week high of $17.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.82 billion, a PE ratio of 316.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.64%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.53%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James lowered Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Tudor Pickering lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.59.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

