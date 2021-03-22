King Street Capital Management L.P. Acquires New Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

King Street Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 27,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $60,582,000. Booking makes up about 9.3% of King Street Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. King Street Capital Management L.P. owned 0.07% of Booking as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Booking by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,893,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,444,932,000 after acquiring an additional 100,538 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Booking by 1,402.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,127,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,533,000 after buying an additional 1,052,277 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Booking by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 568,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $971,770,000 after buying an additional 68,627 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Booking by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 336,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $749,418,000 after buying an additional 3,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in Booking by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 309,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $690,120,000 after buying an additional 9,570 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booking alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,323.10 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2,234.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,015.28. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,107.29 and a 12-month high of $2,469.58. The firm has a market cap of $95.16 billion, a PE ratio of 68.91, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.28) by $3.71. Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $23.30 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $1,720.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,709.00 to $2,345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,480.00 to $2,700.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,211.86.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.