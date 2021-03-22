Kingdom Game 4.0 (KDG) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $18,412.00

Kingdom Game 4.0 (CURRENCY:KDG) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 22nd. Kingdom Game 4.0 has a total market capitalization of $2.22 million and $18,412.00 worth of Kingdom Game 4.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kingdom Game 4.0 has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Kingdom Game 4.0 coin can now be purchased for $0.0713 or 0.00000129 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $262.31 or 0.00473574 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.37 or 0.00065670 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001079 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.16 or 0.00139310 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.56 or 0.00055167 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $451.29 or 0.00814745 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.81 or 0.00075491 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Kingdom Game 4.0 Coin Profile

Kingdom Game 4.0’s total supply is 98,812,568 coins and its circulating supply is 31,080,481 coins. Kingdom Game 4.0’s official website is kingdomgame.org . The official message board for Kingdom Game 4.0 is www.facebook.com/KingdomGameGlobal/notifications . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official Twitter account is @kingdomgame4

According to CryptoCompare, “Kingdom Game 4.0 is a platform that paves the way for the change of Game system that is useful for the community. With the combination of talent and the revolution of technology, it aspires to create a new world, the Kingdom Game 4.0, where there is an inseparable connection among Game Publisher, Gamers and Agents network system. With the mission of bringing true value, guaranty the in-game assets for Gamers, practical benefits to Agents and that is why Kingdom Game 4.0 was born. “

Buying and Selling Kingdom Game 4.0

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kingdom Game 4.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kingdom Game 4.0 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kingdom Game 4.0 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

