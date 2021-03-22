Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Hits New 52-Week High at $9.08

Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.08 and last traded at $8.87, with a volume of 34963 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.59.

A number of research firms have commented on KGFHY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kingfisher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, DNB Markets initiated coverage on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Get Kingfisher alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.52. The firm has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.45.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,350 stores in nine countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico DÃ©pÃ´t, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

Featured Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Kingfisher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingfisher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.