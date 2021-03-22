Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

KGFHY has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kingfisher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, DNB Markets assumed coverage on Kingfisher in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kingfisher presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

OTCMKTS:KGFHY traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.87. 34,963 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,040. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.45. Kingfisher has a one year low of $3.09 and a one year high of $9.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.52.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,350 stores in nine countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico DÃ©pÃ´t, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

