Kion Group Ag (FRA:KGX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Kion Group Ag (FRA:KGX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €75.38 ($88.69).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KGX shares. Warburg Research set a €83.00 ($97.65) target price on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group set a €89.00 ($104.71) target price on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of KGX stock opened at €77.98 ($91.74) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €74.33 and a 200 day moving average price of €73.05. Kion Group has a twelve month low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a twelve month high of €81.82 ($96.26).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

