Kleros One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.81 Million (PNK)

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 22nd. During the last week, Kleros has traded down 11.6% against the dollar. One Kleros token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0901 or 0.00000164 BTC on major exchanges. Kleros has a total market capitalization of $54.48 million and approximately $1.81 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kleros Token Profile

Kleros is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 604,366,699 tokens. The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros . The official website for Kleros is kleros.io . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Kleros Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kleros should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kleros using one of the exchanges listed above.

