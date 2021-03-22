Klever Trading Up 7.3% Over Last 7 Days (KLV)

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. One Klever token can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000223 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Klever has traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar. Klever has a total market capitalization of $490.69 million and $10.36 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $261.19 or 0.00473799 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.09 or 0.00065471 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001062 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $77.28 or 0.00140195 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.39 or 0.00055131 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $451.71 or 0.00819397 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.73 or 0.00075692 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Klever Profile

Klever launched on August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,997,007,396 tokens. Klever’s official website is www.klever.io . Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Klever

