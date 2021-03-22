Komodo 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $43.63 Million (KMD)

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 22nd. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.94 or 0.00003387 BTC on exchanges. Komodo has a market capitalization of $242.49 million and $43.63 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Komodo has traded up 42.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.14 or 0.00258295 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.53 or 0.00100309 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.30 or 0.00054567 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000365 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 124,837,602 coins. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Komodo

