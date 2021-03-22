Komodo (KMD) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $39.88 Million

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for about $1.90 or 0.00003484 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Komodo has traded up 37.7% against the U.S. dollar. Komodo has a total market cap of $236.79 million and $39.88 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Komodo alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $140.15 or 0.00257456 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.84 or 0.00071352 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.06 or 0.00097476 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000018 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000388 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 124,844,420 coins. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Komodo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.