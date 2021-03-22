Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) SVP Sells $64,225.00 in Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 2,500 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $64,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Benjamin M. Goodwin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 22nd, Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 2,500 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $75,000.00.

On Thursday, January 21st, Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 1,473 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $42,864.30.

KTOS stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,034,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,970. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.59 and a 52 week high of $34.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 637.16 and a beta of 1.09.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $206.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.72 million. Analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KTOS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter worth $35,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter worth $81,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 12.2% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 72,598 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 7,873 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 9.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,099,882 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,206,000 after purchasing an additional 95,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 17.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 252,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,860,000 after purchasing an additional 37,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Alembic Global Advisors lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 1st. B. Riley lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Noble Financial lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.90.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products; space, training, and cybersecurity products; C5ISR/modular systems; turbine technologies; and defense and rocket support services.

