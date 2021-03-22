Krios Trading 100% Higher This Week (GIG)

Krios (CURRENCY:GIG) traded 40.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. Over the last seven days, Krios has traded 100% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Krios coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Krios has a total market capitalization of $1.85 million and approximately $252.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001038 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 38.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.79 or 0.00107352 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00006936 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Krios Coin Profile

Krios (CRYPTO:GIG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Krios’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,994,072 coins. Krios’ official website is www.krios.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GigCoin was created by Julie Diaz-Asper and Ana Roca Castro – two mom entrepreneurs with a lot of experience hiring folks for gigs with big brands: community managers, survey participants, blog post contributors, designers, and SEO experts. “

Krios Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Krios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Krios should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Krios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

