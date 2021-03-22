K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €8.29 ($9.75).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SDF. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.60 ($8.94) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Independent Research set a €9.60 ($11.29) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. UBS Group set a €10.10 ($11.88) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €8.50 ($10.00) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

SDF stock opened at €8.54 ($10.04) on Monday. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €4.98 ($5.86) and a 52 week high of €10.44 ($12.28). The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion and a PE ratio of -0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €9.31 and a 200 day moving average of €7.70.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products.

