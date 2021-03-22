Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Lowered to Neutral at Smith Barney Citigroup

Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on KUBTY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kubota from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Mizuho cut shares of Kubota from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Get Kubota alerts:

OTCMKTS KUBTY traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $114.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,551. Kubota has a 52 week low of $52.00 and a 52 week high of $122.62. The company has a market capitalization of $27.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.42.

Kubota Corporation manufactures and sells a range of machinery, and other industrial and consumer products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its Farm & Industrial Machinery segment provides tractors, power tillers, combine harvesters, rice transplanters, turf equipment, utility vehicles, other agricultural machinery, implements, attachments, post-harvest machinery, vegetable production equipment, and other agricultural equipment; cooperative drying, rice seedling, and gardening facilities; and rice mill plants.

Featured Article: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Kubota Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kubota and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.