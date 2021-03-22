KuCoin Shares 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $7.88 Million (KCS)

KuCoin Shares (CURRENCY:KCS) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. KuCoin Shares has a market capitalization of $93.73 million and approximately $7.88 million worth of KuCoin Shares was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, KuCoin Shares has traded up 19.9% against the US dollar. One KuCoin Shares token can now be purchased for approximately $1.17 or 0.00002994 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.55 or 0.00050223 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00020589 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $345.40 or 0.00629705 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.99 or 0.00067434 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00023482 BTC.

KuCoin Shares Token Profile

KuCoin Shares (KCS) is a token. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. KuCoin Shares’ total supply is 170,118,638 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 tokens. The Reddit community for KuCoin Shares is /r/kucoin . KuCoin Shares’ official Twitter account is @kucoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for KuCoin Shares is www.kucoin.com

Buying and Selling KuCoin Shares

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Shares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KuCoin Shares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KuCoin Shares using one of the exchanges listed above.

