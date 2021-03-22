KuCoin Shares Market Cap Achieves $93.73 Million (KCS)

KuCoin Shares (CURRENCY:KCS) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 22nd. KuCoin Shares has a market capitalization of $93.73 million and approximately $7.88 million worth of KuCoin Shares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KuCoin Shares token can now be purchased for $1.17 or 0.00002994 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, KuCoin Shares has traded up 19.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.27 or 0.00050575 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00017748 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $370.55 or 0.00640359 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.80 or 0.00068783 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000957 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00023774 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

KuCoin Shares Profile

KuCoin Shares (KCS) is a token. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. KuCoin Shares’ total supply is 170,118,638 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 tokens. The Reddit community for KuCoin Shares is /r/kucoin . KuCoin Shares’ official website is www.kucoin.com . KuCoin Shares’ official Twitter account is @kucoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling KuCoin Shares

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Shares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KuCoin Shares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KuCoin Shares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

