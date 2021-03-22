KuCoin Token Trading Up 4% This Week (KCS)

KuCoin Token (CURRENCY:KCS) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One KuCoin Token token can now be bought for $4.90 or 0.00008921 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, KuCoin Token has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar. KuCoin Token has a total market capitalization of $392.77 million and approximately $16.14 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.87 or 0.00050709 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00018583 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $349.94 or 0.00636825 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.57 or 0.00068376 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00024139 BTC.

KuCoin Token Token Profile

KuCoin Token is a token. Its genesis date was September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 170,118,638 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 tokens. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin. KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years. “

KuCoin Token Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KuCoin Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KuCoin Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

