Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Sets New 12-Month High at $58.86

Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $58.86 and last traded at $58.50, with a volume of 4961 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.56.

KHNGY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. AlphaValue raised Kuehne + Nagel International to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kuehne + Nagel International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $35.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.63 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.83 and a 200 day moving average of $44.00.

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Seafreight, Airfreight, Overland, and Contract Logistics. It provides airfreight services; seafreight services, including full and less than container loads, intra Europe/short sea intermodal solutions integration with carriers, flexible schedules, blue anchor line agent, cargo insurance, seafood logistics, and customs clearance services, as well as online booking, tracking, and tracing of shipments; and overland transportation and contract logistics services.

