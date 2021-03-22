Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Stake Boosted by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KLIC. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,639,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,145,000 after purchasing an additional 394,865 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 11.1% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,154,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,665,000 after purchasing an additional 314,798 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 46.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 853,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,112,000 after purchasing an additional 270,245 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,410,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,927,000 after purchasing an additional 211,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,995,000. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 10,578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total value of $540,218.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,816,054.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,078 shares of company stock valued at $2,295,868 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.75.

KLIC opened at $48.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.92 and a beta of 1.18. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.91 and a 1-year high of $52.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.37.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $267.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 8.39%. As a group, research analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.95%.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

