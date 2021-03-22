Kuverit (KUV) Price Up 197.5% This Week

Kuverit (CURRENCY:KUV) traded up 146.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. Kuverit has a total market cap of $768,089.75 and approximately $1,810.00 worth of Kuverit was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Kuverit has traded up 197.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Kuverit coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Kuverit alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00050538 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00020128 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $346.64 or 0.00632463 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.96 or 0.00067430 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00023532 BTC.

Kuverit Profile

KUV is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2019. Kuverit’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,396,134,703 coins. The official website for Kuverit is www.kuverit.io . Kuverit’s official Twitter account is @kuver_it and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kuverit’s solution aims to provide peer to peer guarantee trading, and identity verification designed to eradicate peer to peer fraud, through a blockchain, smartphone application. Whether you are a service provider or contractor, business or customer, the Kuverit app lets you enter an agreement with anybody at any time, assuaging any new buyer anxieties and risk factors. Benefitting both buyers and sellers, how it works is simple: a user creates an account on the application, enters details of what they need to be guaranteed for – and how much – and then posts their request for a guarantor to other users of the application. “

Kuverit Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuverit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kuverit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kuverit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kuverit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kuverit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.