KZ Cash (KZC) Price Down 7.9% This Week

KZ Cash (CURRENCY:KZC) traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 22nd. KZ Cash has a market capitalization of $4,567.91 and approximately $2.00 worth of KZ Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KZ Cash token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, KZ Cash has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get KZ Cash alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001015 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.90 or 0.00101404 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00006843 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 32.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

KZ Cash Token Profile

KZC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2018. KZ Cash’s total supply is 3,443,118 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,563,996 tokens. The official website for KZ Cash is kzcash.kz . KZ Cash’s official Twitter account is @cash_kz

According to CryptoCompare, “KZCash is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling KZ Cash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KZ Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KZ Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KZ Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KZ Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KZ Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.