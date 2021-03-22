Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (OTCMKTS:LIFZF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (OTCMKTS:LIFZF)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $42.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $40.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 33.46% from the stock’s current price.

LIFZF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.60.

LIFZF opened at $31.47 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.68 and a 200 day moving average of $23.64. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a fifty-two week low of $10.19 and a fifty-two week high of $33.91.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, owns a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that operates an iron mine at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and produces and processes iron ore concentrate and pellets.

