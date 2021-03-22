LABS Group Price Tops $0.0505 (LABS)

LABS Group (CURRENCY:LABS) traded up 24.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. LABS Group has a market capitalization of $38.21 million and $8.09 million worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, LABS Group has traded flat against the US dollar. One LABS Group coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0505 or 0.00000090 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $267.63 or 0.00476582 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.71 or 0.00065378 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001018 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $77.66 or 0.00138285 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.32 or 0.00055766 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $446.19 or 0.00794552 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.20 or 0.00075148 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000491 BTC.

About LABS Group

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 756,287,470 coins. The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio . LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio

Buying and Selling LABS Group

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LABS Group directly using U.S. dollars.

