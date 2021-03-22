LafargeHolcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Receives “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

LafargeHolcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HCMLY. Exane BNP Paribas cut LafargeHolcim from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of LafargeHolcim in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get LafargeHolcim alerts:

Shares of HCMLY stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.34. The company had a trading volume of 17,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,794. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.37. LafargeHolcim has a 52-week low of $5.93 and a 52-week high of $11.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $34.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.35.

LafargeHolcim Ltd operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, asphalts, and mortars.

See Also: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for LafargeHolcim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LafargeHolcim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.