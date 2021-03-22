Lagardère SCA (OTCMKTS:LGDDF) Trading 5.8% Higher

Lagardère SCA (OTCMKTS:LGDDF)’s stock price traded up 5.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.45 and last traded at $27.45. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.95.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Lagardère SCA from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Lagardère SCA in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.57 and its 200-day moving average is $27.30.

LagardÃ¨re SCA engages in content publishing, production, broadcasting, and distribution businesses worldwide. It operates through two divisions: LagardÃ¨re Publishing, and LagardÃ¨re Travel Retail. The LagardÃ¨re Publishing division includes book publishing and e-publishing businesses, which cover the areas of education, general literature, illustrated books, partworks, dictionaries, youth works, mobile games, board games, and distribution in English, French, and Spanish languages.

