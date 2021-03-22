Lansing Management LP Grows Stock Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Lansing Management LP lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 219,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,098 shares during the quarter. TransUnion accounts for about 15.7% of Lansing Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Lansing Management LP owned about 0.12% of TransUnion worth $21,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in TransUnion by 271.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in TransUnion in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TRU shares. TheStreet lowered TransUnion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays upped their target price on TransUnion from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TransUnion from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.62.

TRU stock traded up $1.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $88.84. 16,003 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,457,325. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of 51.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $52.50 and a 1 year high of $102.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.26 and a 200-day moving average of $90.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $698.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.17 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 12.00%. Sell-side analysts expect that TransUnion will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.76%.

In other TransUnion news, CFO Todd M. Cello sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,677,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John T. Danaher sold 21,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.54, for a total value of $1,938,634.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,545.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,384 shares of company stock valued at $3,403,796 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

