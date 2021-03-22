Lansing Management LP Has $23.37 Million Position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Lansing Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Ferrari makes up 16.8% of Lansing Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Lansing Management LP owned 0.06% of Ferrari worth $23,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 14.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 7.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 14.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 8.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari in the third quarter worth about $236,000. Institutional investors own 32.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RACE traded up $9.91 on Monday, hitting $206.97. The stock had a trading volume of 7,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,722. Ferrari has a twelve month low of $129.50 and a twelve month high of $233.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 4.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $199.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.29. The company has a market capitalization of $38.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.24. Ferrari had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 34.85%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ferrari will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on RACE shares. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.00.

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

