LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LNXSF shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, February 26th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft stock remained flat at $$75.85 during midday trading on Monday. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $28.34 and a fifty-two week high of $80.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.02.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, and Engineering Materials. The Advanced Intermediates segment provides high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and rubber chemicals.

