Lead Wallet (LEAD) One Day Volume Tops $3.22 Million

Lead Wallet (CURRENCY:LEAD) traded up 19% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 22nd. During the last seven days, Lead Wallet has traded up 18.1% against the dollar. Lead Wallet has a market cap of $10.46 million and $3.22 million worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lead Wallet token can currently be purchased for about $0.0207 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $271.62 or 0.00478455 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.99 or 0.00065155 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.65 or 0.00136774 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.08 or 0.00056512 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $445.70 or 0.00785094 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.32 or 0.00076312 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Lead Wallet Token Profile

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 tokens and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 tokens. Lead Wallet’s official message board is medium.com/lead-blog . Lead Wallet’s official website is leadwallet.io

Lead Wallet Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lead Wallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lead Wallet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lead Wallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

