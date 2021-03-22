LEG Immobilien AG (FRA:LEG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

LEG Immobilien AG (FRA:LEG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €134.56 ($158.31).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LEG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €147.00 ($172.94) price objective on LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Nord/LB set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €131.00 ($154.12) price objective on LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of LEG opened at €113.34 ($133.34) on Monday. LEG Immobilien has a 52 week low of €75.17 ($88.44) and a 52 week high of €98.50 ($115.88). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €115.75 and a 200-day moving average of €120.11.

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

