Lennar Co. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $2.86 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:LEN)

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) – Research analysts at Wedbush increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lennar in a report issued on Wednesday, March 17th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $2.86 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.44. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Lennar’s FY2021 earnings at $11.42 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.68 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.90 EPS.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.33. Lennar had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Lennar’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LEN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Lennar from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Lennar from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Lennar from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Lennar from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lennar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.71.

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $95.12 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 11.44 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Lennar has a 1-year low of $28.21 and a 1-year high of $101.55. The company has a market cap of $29.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.99%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $802,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,162,715.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,758,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Lennar by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 38,023 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in Lennar by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 16,141 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Lennar by 123.0% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 9,837 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares in the last quarter. 81.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

