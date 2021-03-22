Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $257.85.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LII shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Lennox International from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Lennox International from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays downgraded Lennox International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lennox International from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

In other Lennox International news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 293 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total transaction of $85,778.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,036. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gary S. Bedard sold 1,252 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.65, for a total value of $377,665.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,698 shares in the company, valued at $5,941,901.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,781 shares of company stock worth $4,117,573 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in Lennox International by 142.9% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Lennox International by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new stake in Lennox International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lennox International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Lennox International by 144.2% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LII stock opened at $301.12 on Monday. Lennox International has a 52-week low of $163.40 and a 52-week high of $319.77. The company has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 32.45 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $287.23 and its 200 day moving average is $282.88.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.26. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 176.45% and a net margin of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Lennox International will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Lennox International’s payout ratio is presently 27.52%.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

