LEOcoin Market Cap Reaches $69,386.94 (LC4)

LEOcoin (CURRENCY:LC4) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 22nd. In the last seven days, LEOcoin has traded up 1.8% against the dollar. One LEOcoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0462 or 0.00000431 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LEOcoin has a market capitalization of $69,386.94 and approximately $344.00 worth of LEOcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get LEOcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,675.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,696.23 or 0.03102364 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $187.75 or 0.00343399 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $514.49 or 0.00940984 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $221.18 or 0.00404539 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $203.94 or 0.00372993 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003874 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $142.18 or 0.00260047 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00021586 BTC.

LEOcoin Profile

LEOcoin (LC4) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ScryptJane hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 17th, 2014. LEOcoin’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,501,964 tokens. LEOcoin’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LEOcoin is /r/leocoinorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LEOcoin’s official website is www.lc4foundation.org

Buying and Selling LEOcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEOcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LEOcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LEOcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LEOcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LEOcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.