Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) CEO Charles V. Bergh Sells 264,145 Shares

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) CEO Charles V. Bergh sold 264,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $6,614,190.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,977,170.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

LEVI traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,318,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,470,103. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.91. The firm has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.05. Levi Strauss & Co. has a one year low of $9.09 and a one year high of $25.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. Levi Strauss & Co. had a positive return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.49%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEVI. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $14,917,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 97,127 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,511 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 94,799 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 45,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,238,074 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $16,591,000 after purchasing an additional 265,062 shares in the last quarter. 12.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Levi Strauss & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

