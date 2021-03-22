Lido DAO Token Trading Down 8.9% Over Last 7 Days (LDO)

Lido DAO Token (CURRENCY:LDO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 22nd. Lido DAO Token has a market capitalization of $4.77 million and $607,403.00 worth of Lido DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lido DAO Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.54 or 0.00000984 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lido DAO Token has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.35 or 0.00470241 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.50 or 0.00064859 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001022 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $76.66 or 0.00140081 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $445.95 or 0.00814854 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $29.40 or 0.00053730 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.97 or 0.00074857 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000507 BTC.

About Lido DAO Token

Lido DAO Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,850,049 tokens.

Lido DAO Token Token Trading

