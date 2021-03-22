Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Life Storage’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.06 and the lowest is $0.97. Life Storage posted earnings per share of $0.93 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Life Storage will report full-year earnings of $4.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.22 to $4.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.52 to $4.73. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Life Storage.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.47). Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 25.67%. The company had revenue of $166.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LSI. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their price target on Life Storage from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded Life Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised Life Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $81.33 to $93.33 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.76.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LSI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,632,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $672,479,000 after buying an additional 189,025 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Life Storage by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 782,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,458,000 after acquiring an additional 4,316 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Life Storage by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 749,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,432,000 after acquiring an additional 4,984 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 255.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 712,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,749,000 after acquiring an additional 511,654 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 609,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,788,000 after acquiring an additional 23,436 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LSI opened at $84.41 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.07. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Life Storage has a 1 year low of $44.87 and a 1 year high of $89.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.67%.

Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

