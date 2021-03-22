LifeMD (LFMD) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 29th. Analysts expect LifeMD to post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LFMD opened at $20.49 on Monday. LifeMD has a twelve month low of $0.76 and a twelve month high of $33.02.

Get LifeMD alerts:

In other news, COO Brad Michael Roberts purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.50 per share, with a total value of $102,500.00.

LifeMD, Inc operates as a telemedicine company with a portfolio of online direct-to-consumer brands. The company combines virtual medical treatment with prescription medications and over-the-counter products. Its network of physicians offers telemedicine services and direct-to-consumer pharmacy to consumers across the U.S.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for LifeMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.