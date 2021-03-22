Linear (LINA) One Day Volume Hits $72.92 Million

Linear (CURRENCY:LINA) traded down 14% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. Over the last week, Linear has traded 58.3% higher against the dollar. Linear has a total market cap of $477.20 million and $72.92 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Linear token can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000264 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00050434 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.50 or 0.00019115 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $348.18 or 0.00633569 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.10 or 0.00067507 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00023404 BTC.

Linear Token Profile

LINA is a token. Its launch date was April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,291,967,885 tokens. Linear’s official website is linear.finance . Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

Linear Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linear should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Linear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

