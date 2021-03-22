LiquidApps (DAPP) Achieves Market Cap of $13.51 Million

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 22nd. LiquidApps has a total market capitalization of $13.51 million and approximately $26,971.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LiquidApps coin can now be bought for $0.0190 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, LiquidApps has traded up 10.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get LiquidApps alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000415 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000514 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 43% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00034634 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

LiquidApps Profile

LiquidApps (CRYPTO:DAPP) is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,894,435 coins and its circulating supply is 709,869,392 coins. The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LiquidApps’ official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps . The official website for LiquidApps is www.liquidapps.io

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

Buying and Selling LiquidApps

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiquidApps should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LiquidApps using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LiquidApps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LiquidApps and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.