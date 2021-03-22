Liquidity Network Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $74,158.00 (LQD)

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. In the last week, Liquidity Network has traded down 8.6% against the dollar. Liquidity Network has a total market capitalization of $884,202.33 and approximately $74,158.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Liquidity Network token can now be bought for about $0.0166 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $268.21 or 0.00468048 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.53 or 0.00065490 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001005 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $79.47 or 0.00138688 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.34 or 0.00056430 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $441.36 or 0.00770210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.08 or 0.00076930 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000484 BTC.

About Liquidity Network

Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,334,645 tokens. Liquidity Network’s official message board is medium.com/@liquidity.network . Liquidity Network’s official website is liquidity.network . Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquid is an NXT asset that pays monthly dividends to its holders. NXT asset ID: 4630752101777892988 “

Buying and Selling Liquidity Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquidity Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquidity Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Liquidity Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

