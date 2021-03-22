Lisk (LSK) Trading Up 36.8% Over Last 7 Days

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded 18.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. One Lisk coin can now be bought for about $4.38 or 0.00007569 BTC on popular exchanges. Lisk has a total market cap of $558.78 million and $103.23 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Lisk has traded 36.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002998 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00017940 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00011899 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 73.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004290 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00006295 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Lisk Profile

Lisk is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 143,513,234 coins and its circulating supply is 127,577,996 coins. The official website for Lisk is lisk.io . The official message board for Lisk is blog.lisk.io . The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “During the ICO 100,000,000 LISK weree goven out to ICO participants, the core team, third parties and active community members. Once the network is established with 101 delegates there will be an inflation of 5 newly created LISK with every block, these are the Forging Rewards. Every 3,000,000 blocks (~1 year) this reward is reduced by 1 LISK, ending at 1 LISK per block where it stays like that forever. The Forging Rewards will be equally distributed through all active (101 and higher) delegates, same as the network fees. We implemented this mechanism to create an incentive to run a delegate and secure the network. Additionally, this allows Lisk to finance itself in the future. Lisk is written in JavaScript utilizing NodeJS. “

Buying and Selling Lisk

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

