Litecoin (LTC) Price Hits $188.12 on Exchanges

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. Litecoin has a total market capitalization of $12.55 billion and $3.17 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Litecoin has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar. One Litecoin coin can now be bought for about $188.12 or 0.00343240 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000101 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003846 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001037 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004175 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000190 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002380 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000550 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Litecoin Profile

LTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 66,713,152 coins. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. “

Litecoin Coin Trading

Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, GDAX or Changelly.

